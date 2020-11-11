South Africa

Durban woman crushed by wall after heavy rain

11 November 2020 - 12:00 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
Heavy rain caused a wall to collapse in Umlazi on Tuesday, killing a woman.
Image: 123RF/Anna Nikonorova

A Durban woman has died after a wall at her home collapsed on her on Tuesday morning following heavy rain.

According to the provincial department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta), the incident took place in Umlazi's V Section.

"Reports received by the department indicate the structural collapse could have been caused by the inclement weather conditions," it said.

Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka said disaster management teams were on standby to assist in areas affected by the downpours.

