Weekend booze sales are back and international travel gets green light

Eased lockdown regulations allowing weekend alcohol sales, the partial reopening of borders and resumption of international travel have been gazetted and are effective immediately.

Co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma signed off on amendments to the regulations, which became effective at one minute past midnight on Thursday.

They make provision for the sale of liquor by licensed premises for off-site consumption, during licensed trading hours.

Alcohol can also be sold by licensed premises for on-site consumption, subject to strict adherence to curfew regulations.

In an address to the nation on Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the regulations would be eased but urged citizens to unite and prevent the virus from spreading by following health guidelines such as wearing masks, sanitising and physical distancing.