#CrimeStats: Alcohol abuse a major contributor to rape, murder and assault cases

13 November 2020 - 13:14
According to police minister Bheki Cele, liquor contributed to hundreds of murder cases, 829 assault GBH cases and 747 rape cases.
The consumption and abuse of alcohol is a “causative factor” in hundreds of murder, rape and assault cases recorded, police minister Bheki Cele said on Friday afternoon.

Cele was revealing the crime statistics for the second quarter of 2020/2021 in Pretoria.

The statistics cover the period of July 1 to September 30.

According to Cele, liquor contributed to hundreds of murder cases, 829 assault GBH (grievous bodily harm) cases and 747 rape cases.

It also contributed to 179 attempted murders.

Over a thousand incidences of murder, attempted murder, rape and assault took place in or outside liquor outlets such as bars, taverns, shebeens and nightclubs.

These figures make it impossible to deny the true effects of alcohol abuse,” he said.

