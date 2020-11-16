South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | J&J starts two-dose trial of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate

16 November 2020 - 07:49 By TimesLIVE
A traveller has her temperature checked at the Jose Marti International Airport amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Havana, Cuba, November 15 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

J&J starts two-dose trial of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate

Johnson & Johnson launched a new large-scale late-stage trial on Monday to test a two-dose regimen of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine and evaluate potential incremental benefits for the duration of protection with a second dose.

The U.S. drugmaker plans to enrol up to 30,000 participants for the study and run it in parallel with a one-dose trial with as many as 60,000 volunteers that began in September.

The UK arm of the study is aiming to recruit 6,000 participants and the rest will join from other countries with a high incidence of COVID-19 cases such as the United States, Belgium, Colombia, France, Germany, the Philippines, South Africa and Spain, it said.

-REUTERS

X