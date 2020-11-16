South Africa

North West husband arrested for murder after reporting wife missing

16 November 2020 - 21:06
North West police have urged people to seek professional help if they have domestic problems. File photo.
Image: File

A 34-year-old man who initially reported his wife as missing to the police found himself in court on Monday facing a charge of murder.

Sicelo Gumede was charged with murdering his 31-year-old wife, Zanele. His case was postponed in the Brits magistrate’s court to November 26, for a formal bail application.

Police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh said a woman's body was found on the side of the road by a passer-by last Friday.

“The body was allegedly found with multiple stab wounds while her throat was slit with an unknown object. Emergency medical and rescue services officials were called and declared Zanele dead on the scene,” Myburgh said.

Rustenburg police arrived at the scene with Gumede, who had earlier reported his wife as missing. He identified the victim as his wife.

But not long afterwards he was arrested and charged with murder.

North West police commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena lauded officers for their efforts that resulted in an arrest. He urged people to seek professional help when experiencing domestic conflict.  

TimesLIVE

