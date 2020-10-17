How to keep adolescents’ social networks strong in a disrupted world

But help is available. One such programme is the Parenting for Lifelong Health project. The programme helps to improve parenting skills by building social support for parents, and reducing parental stress. This programme has been shown to be effective and is now exploring ways to extend its reach through digital technology.

School is another key environment in adolescents’ lives and alternatives to school closures are already being considered and implemented in some countries. These include partial school openings, staggering school attendance and changes in school organisation structures to allow for alternative social distancing measures. It is also important to consider health training for teachers and learners and, where possible, providing psychosocial support.

Technology and online tools play an important role in adolescent virtual social interaction and learning. It can be used to provide mental health services as well. There is a virtual world of opportunities, at least for those able to access them. Available evidence supports telephone and online counselling programmes, online moderated chats and mobile phone applications using SMS. Some African countries, including Mauritania and SA, have made phone consultations with doctors and counsellors available free of charge in response to Covid-19.

Adolescents can be encouraged to sustain their social connections, for example through game nights on Zoom or other apps. And all over the world, young people have been tackling fear, anger and loneliness with photography, art, writing, storytelling and video essays of their lives. Some have shared how they found a purpose by making a difference to others, or inspired others to act and hope. Many young people have started initiatives to tackle misinformation, support the elderly and vulnerable households, create and distribute new products such as hand sanitisers, and even spread awareness through music.

Room for growth

Limited access to technology and connectivity is still a problem. But several interventions could be replicated and scaled up.

For example, some educational content is available for free online or broadcast through TV programmes adapted in several sub-Saharan African countries.

Creative community-level initiatives can also encourage social networking where there are few digital resources. In Senegal, for example, young people were involved in distribution of food and protective gear to vulnerable households at the height of the Covid-19 crisis.

In addition, social workers, counsellors or community health workers may have to visit adolescents who are in great need.

The pandemic offers an opportunity to reimagine ways of supporting and empowering adolescents in different settings. This requires us to see them as capable agents of change and bearers of creative solutions, and not simply as intervention recipients.

• Oluwaseyi Dolapo Somefun is a postdoctoral fellow at the University of the Western Cape and Marisa Casale is an extraordinary professor at the University of the Western Cape.

This article was originally published in The Conversation.