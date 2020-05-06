'We couldn’t handle each other': how women’s shelters are coping in lockdown

Tammy* arrived at the Safe House in Cape Town about two weeks ago, in the middle of the night, after escaping from a dangerous situation at home and going to the police for help.

“It would have been better had it not been lockdown,” she told GroundUp. “I felt like I was stuck and there’s no way out, while I’m being threatened.”

Once she was able to get out of the home, the lockdown made it particularly difficult to make arrangements or seek help. “You can’t do anything about your situation … You need to run somewhere, so how are you going to get yourself to a safe place or a home or get another place to stay?”

Tammy says she is sad thinking about the future, but that she’s been given a lot of assistance and practical information about Covid-19 that she did not have access to before. “I think I have more knowledge now about how to handle myself outside,” she says.