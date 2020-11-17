CrimeStats: Murder down by 10% in Gauteng during lockdown

Gauteng has recorded a significant drop in various categories of violent crime during the course of the coronavirus lockdown, including murder and rape.

This was revealed in the quarterly statistics announced by acting police commissioner Maj-Gen Patricia Rampota to the legislature’s portfolio committee on community safety on Tuesday.

A total of 1,091 people were murdered in Gauteng between July and September.

This was a 10.1% drop from the 1,214 people murdered during the same period in the province last year.

Attempted murder decreased by 2.2%, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) decreased by 10.4% and rape dropped by 14.7%.

TimesLIVE