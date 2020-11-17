National Taxi Alliance to march on Union Buildings over grievances

National Taxi Alliance members will march to the department of transport and the Union Buildings to deliver their grievances on Wednesday.

The organisation said it would embark on a peaceful march to deliver two memoranda to transport minister Fikile Mbalula and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Alliance spokesperson Theo Malele said the organisation had given the transport minister an ultimatum to respond to previous grievances spelt out in letters dated August 26 and September 30.

“In summary, the National Taxi Alliance is aggrieved by the minister's intransigence in affording it a right enshrined in ... the bill of rights: freedom of association. Second, the failure to release the Covid-19 relief fund promised by both the minister and the president, for the benefit of the deserving taxi drivers and taxi operators,” said Malele.

The protesters are set to assemble at the old Putco depot in Marabastad, Pretoria, in the morning and proceed first to the transport department and then to the Union Buildings.