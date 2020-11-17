South Africa

National Taxi Alliance to march on Union Buildings over grievances

17 November 2020 - 17:52
School pupils writing examinations may be affected by the march on Wednesday. File photo.
School pupils writing examinations may be affected by the march on Wednesday. File photo.
Image: ERIC MALEMA

National Taxi Alliance members will march to the department of transport and the Union Buildings to deliver their grievances on Wednesday.

The organisation said it would embark on a peaceful march to deliver two memoranda to transport minister Fikile Mbalula and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Alliance spokesperson Theo Malele said the organisation had given the transport minister an ultimatum to respond to previous grievances spelt out in letters dated August 26 and September 30.

“In summary, the National Taxi Alliance is aggrieved by the minister's intransigence in affording it a right enshrined in ... the bill of rights: freedom of association. Second, the failure to release the Covid-19 relief fund promised by both the minister and the  president, for the benefit of the deserving taxi drivers and taxi operators,” said Malele.

The protesters are set to assemble at the old Putco depot in Marabastad, Pretoria, in the morning and proceed first to the transport department and then to the Union Buildings.

Malele said operators would try to ensure school pupils were not affected by the protest.

“The National Taxi Alliance notes with regret its protest march is taking place during school examinations. However, every effort will be made to assist students to reach their destinations without any interference from the marchers,” he said.

He said permission to march had been granted by the City of Tshwane and protesters would adhere to Covid-19 regulations.

“Covid-19 regulations will be strictly adhered to and all will wear masks, safe distancing will be observed and sanitisation will be done at regular intervals during the march,” he said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

IN QUOTES | 'People wear masks in taxi ranks': 5 responses from Mbalula to parliament

Responding to questions from the National Assembly on Wednesday, transport minister Fikile Mbalula said the department had held meetings with ...
Politics
5 days ago

Taxi industry cruising towards reform, Fikile Mbalula tells lekgotla

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula is optimistic that the taxi industry is speeding towards reform
News
2 weeks ago

Drivers hope for a better life but National Taxi Alliance skips summit

The government is hosting the National Taxi Lekgotla to discuss unity and leadership of the taxi industry but one of the two leading mother bodies is ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. 'We're forced to stay here because we're struggling': Inside Sandton’s hijacked ... News
  2. Ramaphosa 'extremely angry' over Bushiri escape as diplomatic storm brews News
  3. Malawian government minister 'coincidentally' met Bushiri before he fled SA News
  4. Thuli Madonsela 'throws shade' at Bushiri with 'I will never leave you alone' ... South Africa
  5. What Ace Magashule's former PA told his prosecutors News

Latest Videos

'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application
'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application
X