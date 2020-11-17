National Taxi Alliance to march on Union Buildings over grievances
National Taxi Alliance members will march to the department of transport and the Union Buildings to deliver their grievances on Wednesday.
The organisation said it would embark on a peaceful march to deliver two memoranda to transport minister Fikile Mbalula and President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Alliance spokesperson Theo Malele said the organisation had given the transport minister an ultimatum to respond to previous grievances spelt out in letters dated August 26 and September 30.
“In summary, the National Taxi Alliance is aggrieved by the minister's intransigence in affording it a right enshrined in ... the bill of rights: freedom of association. Second, the failure to release the Covid-19 relief fund promised by both the minister and the president, for the benefit of the deserving taxi drivers and taxi operators,” said Malele.
The protesters are set to assemble at the old Putco depot in Marabastad, Pretoria, in the morning and proceed first to the transport department and then to the Union Buildings.
Malele said operators would try to ensure school pupils were not affected by the protest.
“The National Taxi Alliance notes with regret its protest march is taking place during school examinations. However, every effort will be made to assist students to reach their destinations without any interference from the marchers,” he said.
He said permission to march had been granted by the City of Tshwane and protesters would adhere to Covid-19 regulations.
“Covid-19 regulations will be strictly adhered to and all will wear masks, safe distancing will be observed and sanitisation will be done at regular intervals during the march,” he said.
TimesLIVE