IN QUOTES | 'People wear masks in taxi ranks': 5 responses from Mbalula to parliament

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula says there is compliance from taxi commuters, who wear masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in taxi ranks.

Responding to questions from members of the National Assembly on Wednesday, Mbalula said the department had also held meetings with stakeholders in the industry to raise awareness about the virus and measures that can be taken to prevent its spread and transmission.

The minister added that the government subsidises the department with alcohol-based sanitisers.