Bones vanish somewhere between police and Eastern Cape funeral parlour

A distraught Eastern Cape family who was told the skeletal remains of their dead sister had gone missing from a funeral parlour is threatening to take the police to court unless her bones are returned to them.

Zikhona Ncume's bones and clothes were found about an hour's walk from her home in Spezini village in Lusikisiki in May 2012.

She had gone missing in December 2011 and the family initially thought she had gone somewhere to enjoy the festive season. However, after months of searching, her bones and skull were found in a veld by a group of boys.

Ncume's older sister, Phumza Kaluvasi, told DispatchLIVE this week her body was taken to Sicelithemba Funeral Services in Lusikisiki by police and state forensic pathology services officials.

A month later, they learnt her body had vanished from the funeral parlour.