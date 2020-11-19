South Africa

Three children found dead in old car, after granny went to a funeral nearby

19 November 2020 - 11:49 By TimesLIVE
Caregivers are urged not to leave children unsupervised.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

An incident in which three children, aged four, five and six, died is under investigation by police in the North West.

They were found dead at Botsalano village near Morokweng on Wednesday.

Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said according to reports, the grandmother allegedly left the children in the yard at about 10am to attend a funeral service in the same village.

She returned home at about 3.30pm and found the minors' lifeless bodies inside an old and unused vehicle that was parked in the yard.

Of the three children, two of them are siblings, while the six-year-old is a neighbours’ child and friend of the siblings.

“Members of the community and parents are urged to take proper care of their children to avoid tragic incidents such as this one and another one that occurred on Saturday November 14 in Mammutla village, Taung, where three children were found dead inside a freezer,” said Mokgwabone.

An investigation is under way.

TimesLIVE

