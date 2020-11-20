WATCH | Nine trucks petrol-bombed on N3 and R103 in Gauteng, police hunt for perps

Police said the motive for the torching could not immediately be confirmed.

“Police are investigating cases of malicious damage to property and are appealing to anyone who might have information that can lead to the apprehension of the suspects to please call the nearest police station or the crime stop number on 08600 10111.”

Acting provincial commissioner Maj Gen Patricia Rampota has ordered the urgent mobilisation of maximum resources towards finding the perpetrators responsible.

DA Gauteng MPL Fred Nel described the attacks as economic sabotage.

“The damage will amount to tens of millions of rand as expensive vehicles were destroyed and their loads were either damaged or destroyed.

“This was clearly an organised criminal act and the perpetrators need to be brought to book to send a clear message that this type of criminality will not be tolerated,” he said.

“We cannot afford to have our economy held to ransom and sabotaged in this way.

“The movement of goods on our roads is vital to the Gauteng and South African economy and we should do everything in our power to protect truckers and their loads.”

TimesLIVE