'Leaked' matric science paper: education department 'in meetings' as allegations swirl

A tutor offering part-time tuition to matrics, who is known to TimesLIVE, tweeted about the paper leaking just after 8am on Monday. The paper was WhatsApped to him early on Monday morning, but was immediately deleted.

He said he was shocked when a female pupil WhatsApped screenshots of the paper to him just after 8am.

Basic education department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga confirmed that they were in a meeting “where the matter is being discussed”.

“We will respond at the end of the meeting. The meeting is basically going through the issues that answer your questions,” he said.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE