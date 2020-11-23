'Leaked' matric science paper: education department 'in meetings' as allegations swirl
The basic education department was on Monday locked in meetings to discuss claims that the physical science paper 2 examination, which was written on Monday, had been leaked.
This follows after the mathematics paper 2 was leaked last Monday.
TimesLIVE is in possession of screenshots of the questions, which were allegedly posted on a WhatsApp group hours before the paper was written at 9am. The screenshots of the paper reflect that they were posted at 5.10am.
A tutor offering part-time tuition to matrics, who is known to TimesLIVE, tweeted about the paper leaking just after 8am on Monday. The paper was WhatsApped to him early on Monday morning, but was immediately deleted.
He said he was shocked when a female pupil WhatsApped screenshots of the paper to him just after 8am.
Basic education department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga confirmed that they were in a meeting “where the matter is being discussed”.
“We will respond at the end of the meeting. The meeting is basically going through the issues that answer your questions,” he said.
This is a developing story.
