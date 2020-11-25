Cele, Popcru, AfriForum & Solidarity: Four responses to Malema's threats against police

EFF leader Julius Malema has come under fire this week, after inflammatory comments he made about SA Police Service (SAPS) members at the weekend.

On Sunday, Malema condemned the use of force by the police, who shot rubber bullets at the party's recent protest against racism at Brackenfell in Cape Town.

Malema describing the police officers as “cowards” and “fools”.

“If South African police want a fight they must declare it. We will treat them the same way we treated them in the ’80s,” he said.

“We will not only fight them at the picket lines; we will go to their homes and fight them in their own houses with their own families.”