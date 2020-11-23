IN 5 QUOTES | Julius Malema on racism, police violence and 'sex for jobs' corruption

EFF leader Julius Malema told EFF supporters at a community meeting in Mohorake, Free State on Sunday that racism will soon be a thing of the past in SA.

Malema's address came after the red berets protested last week in Brackenfell in Cape Town against alleged racism. The EFF returned to the area for the third time on Friday after a violent confrontation earlier this month.

Here are five quotes from his address:

Racism will fall in SA

“Racism in SA is going to fall whether they like it or not. It is just a matter of time. We're going to go after racists everywhere. There will not be a home for racists. They will on their own take a flight or a ship out of SA because they will no longer feel comfortable.”

Black lives matter

“The EFF wants to restore life back into the black bodies. That's why they shoot us with ease because there is no life in black bodies. They respect life in Europe. They don't use stun grenades and teargas in Europe. They don't use violence against protesters in Europe. Why? Because there is life in the body of white people in Europe, but when they come here, they use rubber bullets, stun grenades and teargas.”