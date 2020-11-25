South Africa

WATCH | N12 in Joburg closed until further notice after two trucks torched

25 November 2020 - 08:19
The N12, near the Etwatwa off-ramp, has been closed to traffic after two trucks were set alight this morning.
The N12, near the Etwatwa off-ramp, has been closed to traffic after two trucks were set alight this morning.
Image: Twitter/@TrafficSA

The N12 highway between Kingsway and Holfontein has been closed to traffic as police attend to a crime scene in which two trucks were set alight on Wednesday morning.

Ekurhuleni metro police department spokesperson Chief Supt Kobeli Mokheseng said members from the traffic department were also at the scene controlling traffic.

"We can confirm two trucks were set alight on the N12. We have closed a portion of the road to allow police to conduct their investigations." 

He said the highway would be closed until further notice. 

It is understood the trucks had been torched before 6am near the Etwatwa off-ramp. 

This latest incident forms part of a national truck protest in which members of the All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied SA (ATDFASA) and the National Truck Drivers Federation (NTDF) are calling for the removal of foreign national truck drivers. 

ST Daily reported that tensions in the trucking industry had reached boiling point after a 45-year-old truck driver was shot and killed on Monday night, the latest in a string of attacks that saw at least 30 trucks targeted last week.

Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele could not immediately be reached for comment. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Stop the violence, pleads truck driver

A truck driver for a company in Gauteng has pleaded for an end to the violence, saying the job is tough at the best of times without fear entering ...
News
18 hours ago

‘Drivers live in fear every day’: highway from hell as trucks run N3 gauntlet

Trucking company owners dispute that military-style attacks are because they employ foreigners
News
19 hours ago

Call for Ramaphosa to intervene as concerns mount over trucking violence

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been called on to intervene in the ongoing conflict between truckers in SA, which has remained unresolved for the past ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Education department confirms leak of matric science paper South Africa
  2. Jacob Zuma's nephew fights eThekwini municipality over bus plan News
  3. Up in smoke: UK businessman cries foul after SA firm offloads his product to ... South Africa
  4. Against rules, former ministers and spouses fly high on free air tickets News
  5. 'No-one is above the law': Democratic Lawyers of SA to Zuma on Zondo dive South Africa

Latest Videos

Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout
Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervene
X