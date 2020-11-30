Man arrested for killing police officer in holding cells

The police in Limpopo have arrested a suspect after he allegedly killed a warrant officer in the holding cells at a police station.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the suspect and his uncle were arrested within 72 hours after the suspect allegedly killed Mmbulaheni Ronald Mulanduli in the holdings cells at Mutale police station in Venda on Friday.

"The suspect’s uncle, 36, took him to a traditional healer at one of the villages under Mutale policing area. A team of investigators received information about this and followed up. They arrested the suspect and his uncle," said Mojapelo.

The police said the officer routinely visited the cells and was attacked by the suspect, who stabbed him several times. The suspect took the cell keys from the officer and stole money from the station's safe before escaping.

Mojapelo said the police recovered the alleged murder weapon, the keys and some of the stolen money.

"The uncle will face a charge of defeating the ends of justice. The suspect, 22, will, in addition to the rape, kidnapping and violation of protection order charges he was initially arrested for, face charges of murder, escaping from lawful custody and robbery," Mojapelo said.

He said at the time of his arrest on November 27, the suspect was out on R4,000 bail for a car hijacking he allegedly committed in January.

The suspects will appear in the Mutale magistrate's court on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE