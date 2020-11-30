South Africa

WATCH | 'I'm prepared to go to jail': Mom of 'murder fugitive' details abuse & helping son evade the law

Deepa Kesa Multimedia producer
30 November 2020 - 12:38

Alleged murderer Gerhard Jansen van Vuuren was back in the Johannesburg high court on November 27.

He is facing charges of alleged murder and assault after his ex-girlfriend, Andrea Venter, was killed in 2011. 

It has taken a while for Jansen van Vuuren to be back in court 2D in SA after he fled the country to Brazil in 2013 with the help of his parents.

His mother, Thea Pretorius, was present in court last week, and told TimesLIVE her son has no other family members supporting him.

Pretorius also spoke about her years of abuse and detailed how she helped Jansen van Vuuren flee the country.

TimesLIVE

WATCH MORE:

WATCH | 'He needs help,' mom of 'murder fugitive' tells judge as mental evaluation postpones case

Murder accused Gerhard Jansen van Vuuren appeared in the Johannesburg high court on Friday for his pre-trial hearing. He is facing charges for the ...
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Four years a fugitive: how man allegedly killed his ex, fled SA and dodged the law

Gerhard Jansen van Vuuren, according to Dries Venter, was a “normal boy”, he was a nice guy to be friends and family with.
Multimedia
3 days ago

WATCH | SA fugitive Gerhard Jansen van Vuuren is back on SA soil

Seven years after walking through the departures terminal of OR Tambo with a fake name and passport, Gerhard Jansen van Vuuren stepped through the ...
News
1 month ago

