WATCH | SA fugitive Gerhard Jansen van Vuuren is back on SA soil

Seven years after walking through the departures terminal of OR Tambo International Airport with a fake name and passport, fugitive Gerhard Jansen van Vuuren stepped through the arrivals terminal of the same airport in handcuffs on Friday afternoon.

Looking casual in a white T-shirt, shorts and flip-flops, Jansen van Vuuren appeared relaxed and emotionless as officials of Interpol and the police positioned him outside the police offices at the airport for photos by the small media contingent that had arrived to capture his return.

Jansen van Vuuren co-operated as his cuffs were secured and he leapt into the back of a police van, unable to use his cuffed hands. With him securely locked up, the vehicle sped away.

He will spend the weekend behind bars before appearing in the Johannesburg high court next week, where he will finally face charges for killing his girlfriend Andrea Venter, whom he allegedly bludgeoned to death in Fourways, Johannesburg, in May 2011.

He fled the country in May 2013, days before his trial was set to begin.

Earlier, TimesLIVE had spoken to Venter’s father Dries, who said Jansen van Vuuren’s extradition had dug up old wounds.