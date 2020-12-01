A possible 'mini lockdown' in the Western Cape? Here is what you need to know

Western Cape premier Alan Winde says the province is investigating whether a “blunt instrument” like a “mini lockdown” is what's needed to control the possible resurgence of Covid-19.

This comes after the province has been experiencing a major growth of new Covid-19 cases in recent weeks.

Many of these new cases are concentrated in hotspot areas such as Garden Route and the Cape Metro.

Here is what you need to know.

'Mini lockdown' the last option

Winde warned that growth week on week of new Covid-19 cases was too high, and so everyone needed to play their part to bring it under control.

“We all need to play our part in making sure that we slow this down because the last thing in the world that we need is any kind of blunt instrument like a further lockdown,” he said.

He said the “mini lockdown” was the last option he would want to implement in the province, given the fact that it is nearing the festive season.

What a 'mini lockdown' could look like

According to IOL Winde said that a “mini lockdown” could last up to six days and could see no weddings, no funerals, and no super-spreader events taking place during the time.