South Africa

'Mini-lockdowns' on cards for Western Cape as hospitalisations climb

'Covid-19 numbers are still climbing in the Garden Route and now in Cape Town too, and this is very concerning for me' - premier Alan Winde

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
30 November 2020 - 17:04
The Western Cape has seen more than 80 new Covid-19 hospitalisations in just two days.
The Western Cape has seen more than 80 new Covid-19 hospitalisations in just two days.
Image: 123rf.com/betonstudio

As Covid-19 infections rise again, Western Cape premier Alan Winde has warned that “mini-lockdowns” are a “blunt instrument” but might be the only solution if the resurgence is not stopped in its tracks.

“Covid-19 numbers are still climbing in the Garden Route and now in Cape Town too, and this is very concerning for me,” Winde said on Monday.

He said the growth week-on-week was “way too high” and that “everyone needs to play their part in slowing it down”.

“The last thing we need is a blunt instrument like a further lockdown, but we are investigating options like mini-lockdowns.”

In the past two days, Covid-19 hospitalisations went from 1,020 to 1,104.

The province has had 4,649 deaths from Covid-19, second only to Gauteng.

The Cape winelands has seen an increase in cases of 80%, according to the premier’s office. In the Central Karoo, cases are up  112%.

He also pleaded with Western Cape residents to treat this festive season differently from others.

“We want to enjoy the festive season but we need to do it differently. We need to understand that we have to slow this virus down and keep it at bay,” he said.

He called on those in the province to “scale down end-of-year functions” and “family events”, adding: “Use the funding to help someone in need rather.”

TimesLIVE

MORE

Newborn with antibodies gives Covid-19 the boot

A Singaporean has given birth to a boy with virus antibodies, but no Covid-19, giving clues about ‘rare’ transmission
World
1 day ago

Covid-19 surge in EC could trigger second wave in the new year, experts warn

Top Covid-19 experts have warned that unless the resurgence in Nelson Mandela Bay is contained immediately, SA risks spending January engulfed in a ...
News
1 day ago

'No-one wears a mask and social distancing is a joke': PE sees Covid infection rate rise

Motherwell didn't look like a Covid-19 hotspot on Friday night as throngs of revellers - most of them without masks - packed taverns and bars.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 'He can keep the land' - Malcolm Wentzel buys TikTok sensation 'Thembi the ... South Africa
  2. Dudu Myeni makes cash payment 'in R200 notes' as part of legal fees settlement ... South Africa
  3. 'It's a scam': Mzansi call BS on Black Friday 'specials' South Africa
  4. Firm linked to ANC official’s fiancée gets big contract despite tender being ... News
  5. High court grants order stopping Gupta-linked businessman from dispersing ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'If he goes to jail, I must too': Alleged killer Jansen van Vuuren's mother ...
"Murder fugitive" Gerhard Jansen van Vuuren requested a private psychiatric ...

Related articles

  1. Who gets the first Covid-19 vaccines? Prof Shabir Madhi weighs in News
  2. Lockdown booze ban saved 21 lives a day News
  3. 'Second wave will have more infections but same number of deaths': expert News
X