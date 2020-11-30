'Mini-lockdowns' on cards for Western Cape as hospitalisations climb

“The last thing we need is a blunt instrument like a further lockdown, but we are investigating options like mini-lockdowns.”

In the past two days, Covid-19 hospitalisations went from 1,020 to 1,104.

The province has had 4,649 deaths from Covid-19, second only to Gauteng.

The Cape winelands has seen an increase in cases of 80%, according to the premier’s office. In the Central Karoo, cases are up 112%.

He also pleaded with Western Cape residents to treat this festive season differently from others.

“We want to enjoy the festive season but we need to do it differently. We need to understand that we have to slow this virus down and keep it at bay,” he said.

He called on those in the province to “scale down end-of-year functions” and “family events”, adding: “Use the funding to help someone in need rather.”

