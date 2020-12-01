KeDecemberBoss — laughter and tears as SA reflects on 2020

Eight months into a deadly global pandemic and over 21,000 deaths later in SA, scores have flooded Twitter to express gratitude for the gift of life during what has been a turbulent year for most.

#KeDecemberBoss is the trending hashtag as Mzansi takes a step back to reflect on the year that will conclude in 30 days.

“Thank you Lord for allowing us to get this far ... Many didn't make it! We asking you for protection and guidance this month. Those who are travelling home protect them too” tweeted @Cellular_ZA.

It's impossible to reflect on 2020 without mentioning the Covid-19 pandemic and how it changed life as we knew it.

A few Twitter users added humour to the conversation, sharing how they plan to spend the last month of the year, and those jokes about disappearing on one's parents and/or partner for the whole month resurfaced.

@Oscar_T_Hamese tweeted “We leave city girlfriends and go see wives at home.”

A quick scroll on the timeline will make you feel emotional, grateful and you'll laugh a little too.

Here's a glimpse of the tweets: