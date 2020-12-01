South Africa

#KeDecemberBoss — laughter and tears as SA reflects on 2020

From giving thanks to 'leaving city girlfriends behind', here's what Mzansi has planned for December

01 December 2020 - 09:08
It's December, Twitter users have taken to the platform to reflect on the turbulent year.
It's December, Twitter users have taken to the platform to reflect on the turbulent year.
Image: ymgerman /123rf.com

Eight months into a deadly global pandemic and over 21,000 deaths later in SA, scores have flooded Twitter to express gratitude for the gift of life during what has been a turbulent year for most.

#KeDecemberBoss is the trending hashtag as Mzansi takes a step back to reflect on the year that will conclude in 30 days.

Thank you Lord for allowing us to get this far ... Many didn't make it! We asking you for protection and guidance this month. Those who are travelling home protect them too” tweeted @Cellular_ZA. 

It's impossible to reflect on 2020 without mentioning the Covid-19 pandemic and how it changed life as we knew it.

A few Twitter users added humour to the conversation, sharing how they plan to spend the last month of the year, and those jokes about disappearing on one's parents and/or partner for the whole month resurfaced.

@Oscar_T_Hamese tweeted “We leave city girlfriends and go see wives at home.”

A quick scroll on the timeline will make you feel emotional, grateful and you'll laugh a little too.

Here's a glimpse of the tweets:

MORE

Newborn with antibodies gives Covid-19 the boot

A Singaporean has given birth to a boy with virus antibodies, but no Covid-19, giving clues about ‘rare’ transmission
World
1 day ago

Battles won, and lost, against Aids hold valuable lessons for Covid-19 management

World AIDS Day this year finds us still deep amid another pandemic – Covid-19.
News
4 hours ago

Will Covid-19 vaccines protect us? And does efficacy equal effectiveness?

The front-runners in the Covid-19 vaccine race have emerged with different success rates for their shots in clinical trials, but what does that mean ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Firm linked to ANC official’s fiancée gets big contract despite tender being ... News
  2. Zim businessman takes on Sars over R600m in confiscated gold coins South Africa
  3. 'He can keep the land' - Malcolm Wentzel buys TikTok sensation 'Thembi the ... South Africa
  4. 'As long as everyone is happy': Duduzane Zuma 'open' to polygamy South Africa
  5. WATCH | The emotional moment 'Thembi the domestic worker' was surprised with a ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'You don't have to be arrogant!': Mpofu & Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry
'You don't have to be arrogant!': Mpofu & Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry
X