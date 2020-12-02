South Africa

Andile Lungisa's parole splits Mzansi

02 December 2020 - 07:00
Andile Lungisa was released on parole this week.
Andile Lungisa was released on parole this week.
Image: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Felix Dlangamandla

The release of former ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa on parole this week has received mixed reactions on social media.

Lungisa was released on parole on Tuesday just 75 days after he surrendered himself to the North End Prison. He was imprisoned after smashing a glass water jug over the head of DA councillor Rano Kayser in 2016.

Correctional services department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said Lungisa was released because he was classified as a “first-time offender with a positive support system” and “responded positively to rehabilitation programmes”.

Nxumalo said Lungisa's parole placement is in line with section 73(7)(a) of the Correctional Services Act.

He said the special remission of sentences granted by President Cyril Ramaphosa in December last year reduced Lungisa’s sentence by 12 months, and saw more than 14,000 inmates benefit.

“This parole placement means Lungisa will serve the remainder of the sentence in the system of community corrections, wherein he will be expected to comply with a specific set of conditions and will be subjected to supervision until the sentence expires,” said Nxumalo.

While many voiced their surprise at the decision, former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa said if no law was broken by granting Lungisa parole, it was “petty” of people to single him out.

“Many people are paroled every day through the same process without saying anything, maybe because it’s not reported or we don’t know the convicts. Let’s stick to principles,” said Shilowa.

Here is a snapshot of what many had to say on social media.

TimesLIVE

Andile Lungisa released on parole: correctional services

Former ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa was released on parole on Tuesday, the correctional services department has announced.
News
23 hours ago

How Andile Lungisa got his get-out-of-jail card

A special remission of sentence and easing of overcrowding in prisons amid the Covid-19 pandemic is how former ANC councillor Andile Lungisa managed ...
News
19 hours ago

Andile Lungisa retracts 'wrongful' claim about judges

Suspended Eastern Cape ANC councillor Andile Lungisa has made an about-turn on comments he made about some of the country’s top judges just before ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. House and wedding for Powerball millionaire — as search is on for R53m Lotto ... South Africa
  2. Zim businessman takes on Sars over R600m in confiscated gold coins South Africa
  3. 'As long as everyone is happy': Duduzane Zuma 'open' to polygamy South Africa
  4. Firm linked to ANC official’s fiancée gets big contract despite tender being ... News
  5. Cloud over pastor Shepherd Bushiri's extradition, as he appears in Lilongwe ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'You don't have to be arrogant!': Mpofu & Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry
'You don't have to be arrogant!': Mpofu & Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry
X