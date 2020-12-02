Andile Lungisa's parole splits Mzansi

The release of former ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa on parole this week has received mixed reactions on social media.

Lungisa was released on parole on Tuesday just 75 days after he surrendered himself to the North End Prison. He was imprisoned after smashing a glass water jug over the head of DA councillor Rano Kayser in 2016.

Correctional services department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said Lungisa was released because he was classified as a “first-time offender with a positive support system” and “responded positively to rehabilitation programmes”.

Nxumalo said Lungisa's parole placement is in line with section 73(7)(a) of the Correctional Services Act.

He said the special remission of sentences granted by President Cyril Ramaphosa in December last year reduced Lungisa’s sentence by 12 months, and saw more than 14,000 inmates benefit.

“This parole placement means Lungisa will serve the remainder of the sentence in the system of community corrections, wherein he will be expected to comply with a specific set of conditions and will be subjected to supervision until the sentence expires,” said Nxumalo.

While many voiced their surprise at the decision, former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa said if no law was broken by granting Lungisa parole, it was “petty” of people to single him out.

“Many people are paroled every day through the same process without saying anything, maybe because it’s not reported or we don’t know the convicts. Let’s stick to principles,” said Shilowa.