South Africa

'I entertained him sexually,' Zulu prince's murder accused tells court

03 December 2020 - 14:43
A witness said King Goodwill Zwelithini's eldest son, Prince Lethukuthula Zulu, invited a group of people celebrating a birthday back to his home. This is where they allegedly killed Zulu.
A witness said King Goodwill Zwelithini's eldest son, Prince Lethukuthula Zulu, invited a group of people celebrating a birthday back to his home. This is where they allegedly killed Zulu.
Image: KZN Provincial Government via Twitter

One of the five people arrested in connection with the murder of Prince Lethukuthula Zulu told the Randburg magistrate's court on Thursday that she had entertained him sexually on the night of his death.

The 50-year-old eldest son of King Goodwill Zwelithini was found dead by security guards at his home at a Northwold residential complex in Johannesburg on November 6.

Tshefogatso Moremane, 30, Margaret Koaile, 42, Portia Mmola, 28, Gontse Tlhoele, 30, and Dakalo Mbedzi, 32, are accused of being involved in the murder.

During their bail applications on Thursday, Moremane said in an affidavit read to court by her lawyer that she and friends met Zulu at a News Cafe restaurant in Randburg.

She was celebrating her birthday and while they were drinking, a waiter sent beers to their table. Moremane said the beer was sent by Zulu, who was in the company of another man.

Five arrested for 'murder' of King Zwelithini's son to apply for bail

The case against five people arrested in connection with the murder of King Goodwill Zwelithini's son, Prince Lethukuthula Zulu, has been postponed ...
News
3 days ago

“I went to join them at the bar. The deceased asked what the occasion was. I told him it was my birthday,” read the affidavit.

When they finished drinking, Moremane said Zulu suggested they go to his place to “finish off” the celebrations.

“We all got into one car and went to the deceased's place. There was no electricity at the deceased's place. We went to the shop. I entertained the deceased sexually. We went to the bedroom.

“The deceased went to the bathroom a lot and he came back with a white powder around his mouth. I suspected he was sniffing drugs as I did not see him doing them. I also noticed that the deceased was asthmatic. I saw an asthma pump.”

Moremane said she had two minor children and intended pleading not guilty. “I strongly believe the court will find me not guilty as I have not committed an offence,” she said.

The court previously heard that the accused were part of a syndicate that allegedly drugged and robbed their victims. They have been linked to cases in Benoni and Pretoria.

They allegedly stole a microwave, television sets and cash with a combined value of R30,000 from Zulu's apartment.

The bail applications continue.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Five arrested for murder of King Zwelithini's son during robbery

Four women and a man have been arrested in connection with the murder of Prince Lethukuthula Zulu two weeks ago.
News
1 week ago

Murder docket opened after Zulu prince's death in Joburg break-in

Gauteng police on Monday confirmed that the son of King Goodwill Zwelithini, who was found dead on Friday, was murdered.
News
3 weeks ago

King Goodwill Zwelithini mourns death of eldest son

Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini is mourning the death of his eldest son, Prince Lethukuthula Zulu.
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. House and wedding for Powerball millionaire — as search is on for R53m Lotto ... South Africa
  2. Cloud over pastor Shepherd Bushiri's extradition, as he appears in Lilongwe ... South Africa
  3. Bushiri's Malawi case: judge asks for more information Africa
  4. 'As long as everyone is happy': Duduzane Zuma 'open' to polygamy South Africa
  5. Events banned, facilities shut as Western Cape's Covid-19 infections soar South Africa

Latest Videos

Crash tests show safety bar is 'very low' for new cars sold in SA
Makhura shuffles cabinet to 'strengthen Gauteng'
X