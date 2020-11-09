Murder docket opened after Zulu prince's death in Joburg break-in

Gauteng police on Monday confirmed that the son of King Goodwill Zwelithini, who was found dead on Friday, was murdered.

Brig Mathapelo Peters said the inquest docket opened at the weekend had since been altered to a murder docket.

“The inquest docket opened at Honeydew police station on November 6 to further investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of Prince Lethukuthula Zulu at the Graceland One residential complex in Northworld has been converted to a murder case, based on preliminary evidence emerging from the initial investigation,” she said.

“Confirmation of the exact cause of death is dependent on the postmortem that is yet to be concluded.”

The prince's body was found by security guards at the complex where he lived.