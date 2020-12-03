South Africa

'You want us to buy Kwid & 12kg yomgqusho to chase criminals?’- Mbalula hits back at cop car hate

Kyle Zeeman
03 December 2020
Minister of transport Fikile Mbalula has questioned those who joked about his road safety plan for the festive season.
Image: Twitter/Department of transport

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has hit back at criticism of a new fleet of police vehicles, hilariously asking a hater if they would have preferred that the police be given “Kwid & 12kg yomgqusho” to chase criminals.

The minister will unveil the new fleet on Thursday as part of a road safety campaign, and on Twitter posted a teaser video of the cars which will soon be distributed to law-enforcement officers across the country ahead of the busy festive season.

He also showed off some of the technology the vehicles are equipped with to track down speedsters and lawbreakers.

While many applauded the minister and said the fleet would help stem the “carnage” that often happens on the roads in December, others jokingly pointed out that VW Polos were part of the fleet.

One user even suggested the minister “might as well get those officers Uzzi shoes, jeans and T-shirts”.

Mbaweezy hit back with a spicy jab, asking how else the police are supposed to catch criminals.

He also responded to those who pointed out that the cars were unmarked and that they would not stop for such vehicles.

Not all of them will be unmarked, they are destined for provinces where the relevant traffic authorities will brand them as such,” the minister explained.

He later questioned those who joked that officials would also “clamp down on unroadworthy bicycles over the festive period”, sharing comments he had made earlier in the week about his department's road safety plan.

