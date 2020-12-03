'You want us to buy Kwid & 12kg yomgqusho to chase criminals?’- Mbalula hits back at cop car hate

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has hit back at criticism of a new fleet of police vehicles, hilariously asking a hater if they would have preferred that the police be given “Kwid & 12kg yomgqusho” to chase criminals.

The minister will unveil the new fleet on Thursday as part of a road safety campaign, and on Twitter posted a teaser video of the cars which will soon be distributed to law-enforcement officers across the country ahead of the busy festive season.