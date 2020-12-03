'You want us to buy Kwid & 12kg yomgqusho to chase criminals?’- Mbalula hits back at cop car hate
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has hit back at criticism of a new fleet of police vehicles, hilariously asking a hater if they would have preferred that the police be given “Kwid & 12kg yomgqusho” to chase criminals.
The minister will unveil the new fleet on Thursday as part of a road safety campaign, and on Twitter posted a teaser video of the cars which will soon be distributed to law-enforcement officers across the country ahead of the busy festive season.
The use of technology to drive law enforcement has been prioritised. These will be fitted with such and be deployed across the country.— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) December 2, 2020
Tomorrow at the Launch in Polokwane we will show how all this will work.
SAFER FESTIVE SEASON: LIVE BEYOND DEZEMBA pic.twitter.com/HnYx65RhSl
He also showed off some of the technology the vehicles are equipped with to track down speedsters and lawbreakers.
Technology allows our traffic officers to scan all vehicles and know immediately if it was stolen or there are warrants for the owner and other important information.— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) December 2, 2020
It is things like these that will help us fight road carnage.pic.twitter.com/GsU4lz9nAv https://t.co/YmmyRFIXKx
While many applauded the minister and said the fleet would help stem the “carnage” that often happens on the roads in December, others jokingly pointed out that VW Polos were part of the fleet.
One user even suggested the minister “might as well get those officers Uzzi shoes, jeans and T-shirts”.
Mbaweezy hit back with a spicy jab, asking how else the police are supposed to catch criminals.
Haibo Zack, how do you suppose we chase criminals: You want us to buy KWID and 12KG yomgqusho for balance and chase criminals with them ? https://t.co/cdxx16nttL— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) December 2, 2020
He also responded to those who pointed out that the cars were unmarked and that they would not stop for such vehicles.
“Not all of them will be unmarked, they are destined for provinces where the relevant traffic authorities will brand them as such,” the minister explained.
Not all of them will be unmarked, they are destined for provinces where the relevant traffic authorities will brand them as such. https://t.co/5d5yffVKRN— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) December 2, 2020
He later questioned those who joked that officials would also “clamp down on unroadworthy bicycles over the festive period”, sharing comments he had made earlier in the week about his department's road safety plan.
No one is safe Chief, no one!!! https://t.co/OAN1feyZEJ pic.twitter.com/rb3q8GENjs— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) December 2, 2020
Where is a joke in saying cyclists and anyone on a bicycle on the road must wear a reflector - and if such isn’t done, law will be enforced ? https://t.co/YBF9vzC6O5— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) December 2, 2020