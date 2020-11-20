'Step off Twitter and assist the taxi industry': DA’s Thamsanqa Mabhena slams Fikile Mbalula

DA's shadow deputy minister of transport Thamsanqa Mabhena has slammed Fikile Mbalula, telling him to tweet less and do more to address the taxi strike violence.

Earlier this week, the National Taxi Alliance (NTA) mobilised a chaotic protest in and around Gauteng, demanding Covid-19 relief funding that was promised to them.

Protesters blocked highways and prevented matric pupils from arriving on time for their matric exams. The protesters also allegedly hijacked a commuter bus belonging to the City of Tshwane.

The protest led Mabhena to demand a response from the minister of transport, who has been active on Twitter.

Mabhena said the DA condemned the violence and intimidation towards private citizens during the taxi strike.

“We are particularly disturbed by images and video clips on social media depicting what seem like taxi marshals intimidating and damaging private property, such as cars.

“There have also been reports of passenger being kicked out of buses and a Tshwane Metro bus driver being intimidated with violence, which resulted in the city halting all bus operations,” he said.