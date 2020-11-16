'Find the Guptas & missing Covid-19 billions too': Maimane responds to Mbalula vowing 'we'll find Bushiri'

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane has responded to transport minister Fikile Mbalula's promise to "find” controversial prophet Shepherd Bushiri, urging him to also find the Gupta family, missing Covid-19 billions and solutions to other social issues.

Bushiri announced on Saturday that he had left SA for his home country Malawi with his wife Mary. He said this was due to safety concerns. This comes just one week after the couple were granted bail by the Pretoria magistrate's court.

They were arrested last month and face allegations of money laundering, theft and fraud relating to an investment scheme of R100m.

Mbalula vowed to find Bushiri, but Maimane was not convinced.

“Don't forget to also find the Guptas and the controversial Covid-19 billions. Keep the energy consistent for gender-based violence (GBV), assailants and rapists,” Maimane said.