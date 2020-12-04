De Ruyter highlights strides Eskom is making in recovering looted billions

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said the power utility had recovered more than R1bn from companies that played a role in state capture.

The power utility was also making headway in recovering more money from companies and individuals fingered in corruption, De Ruyter said.

“In exposing the malfeasance that has characterised Eskom for so long, we have been able to recover R1.1bn from McKinsey. We have recovered in excess of R770m from Deloitte consulting,” said De Ruyter at the SA National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) fundraising event on Friday.

He said Eskom was in the process of recovering more than R700m from Trillian and from PwC Consulting.

“We’ve also gone after the individuals who have sought to enrich themselves at the expense of SA, of the taxpayer and of electricity consumers, by launching in conjunction with the SIU a R3.8bn claim against the Guptas, Salim Essa, Mosebenzi Zwane and former Eskom executives including former CEOs.”