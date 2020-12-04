South Africa

'Religious' man who raped boy, 6, is jailed for life

04 December 2020 - 11:59 By TimesLIVE
A Springs man has been sentenced to life in jail for raping a six-year-old boy.
A Springs man has been sentenced to life in jail for raping a six-year-old boy.
Image: 123RF/EVGENYI LASTOCHKIN

A group of children playing soccer at a church took a break with a man reading a religious script, unaware that one of them would consequently suffer a life-long trauma.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Friday welcomed the sentence of life imprisonment meted out to the accused, a 37-year-old man from Springs.

"On April 6 2017, while the minor and his friends were playing soccer at a church in Duduza, they went into a shack where the accused was reading his religious book and he read for them.

"The other children later left to play outside, leaving the minor in the shack with the accused. The accused took the child to another room and raped him. When the minor got home that afternoon, he told his mother what had happened."

The mother alerted the police and the suspect was arrested later that night. He has been in detention since.

In the Springs regional court, the NPA said the man had pleaded not guilty to the charge of rape, but confessed during cross-examination.

When arguing for life imprisonment, the prosecutor, advocate Adele Erasmus, emphasised the traumatic effects of sexual abuse are arguably the most complex and pervasive in terms of the effect on a child’s life.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Girl, 4, raped, stabbed and dumped: Lengthy jail term for killer

A 35-year-old man lured a girl, just four years old, to his shack where he brutally ended her life. Now he must serve 55 years in jail for his ...
News
1 day ago

End this heartbreaking cycle of violence against children

Abused kids can become abusers, and the rate of child murders in SA is double the global average
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

Parolee arrested for child rape at Pretoria hotel

A man previously convicted of rape has been arrested for the rape of two girls aged 11 and 13 at a Pretoria hotel.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Bushiri's Malawi case: judge asks for more information Africa
  2. 'I entertained him sexually,' Zulu prince's murder accused tells court South Africa
  3. House and wedding for Powerball millionaire — as search is on for R53m Lotto ... South Africa
  4. Bushiri co-accused, businessman Willah Mudolo, is in SA on expired visa News
  5. 20 people share 'it's not unusual' R114m PowerBall jackpot South Africa

Latest Videos

More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...
Crash tests show safety bar is 'very low' for new cars sold in SA
X