WATCH LIVE | Angie Motshekga gives update on progress of matric exams

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga will on Friday provide a progress report on the matric examinations.

This as the department tries to ensure the 2020 academic year is successfully concluded after having to deal with the challenges posed by Covid-19 and the leaking of two matric exam papers.

The maths paper 2 and the physical science exam paper 2 were leaked in November.

On Tuesday, the Hawks confirmed the arrest of a man working for a company contracted to print examination papers in connection with the leaking of the matric maths exam paper 2.

Themba Daniel Shikwambana, 31, was arrested last Wednesday following an investigation into the leaking of the paper.

Col Katlego Mogale confirmed Shikwambana was employed at a Johannesburg-based company contracted by the department of basic education to print the 2020 matric exam papers.

TimesLIVE