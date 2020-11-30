IN QUOTES | Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on matric exam leaks and suicides
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi assured parents the integrity of the matric examinations is still intact following reports of physical science and maths paper leaks in the past two weeks.
On Sunday, the MEC expressed confidence in the action taken by basic education minister Angie Motshekga, who roped in the Hawks to investigate the origins of the paper leaks. The minister last week said the investigation into the leak of the maths paper was at an advanced stage.
Lesufi also announced the deaths of two pupils in the province who committed suicide due to stress and anxiety over the matric examinations. He said the department hopes no more pupils would end their lives because of fears about failing.
The MEC gave the directive for parents who have not received placement offers for the 2021 academic year.
Here are eight quotes from his address:
Hawks investigating matric exam leaks
“We're concluding our matric exams, but unfortunately we were hit by three exam paper leaks. The minister has engaged the Hawks to assist us to track where these leaks come from and to indicate how we can resolvpae this matter. The head of department has instructed those who are dealing with examinations to go through three critical verification processes to ensure the team working with our examinations has not been compromised.”
Integrity of exams still intact
“We're convinced the capability of the examinations is still intact and the team has placed alternative mechanisms to identify who is responsible for the leaks. We await the minister's decision on whether the papers identified as leaked will be rewritten, or the system will use the normal identification process to identify the culprits who might have performed better compared to their original marks throughout the year.”
Exam cheating
“We identified two pupils who were found with cellphones, three pupils who brought crib notes and others who tried to use their face masks to write their answers and use the masks to behave in a manner that is unbecoming.”
Candidates with Covid-19
“Four candidates across our districts tested positive for Covid-19. They were all transferred to our Nasrec field hospital and concluded the examinations, except one pupil who was hospitalised.”
Online application 'a huge headache'
"Unfortunately, 41,156 parents have not received their placements. We received 222,000 applications and have placed 81% of those. ”
Building new schools
“We're aware of the urgent need to build new schools, and the online registration process has identified the areas where we believe we need to move with speed. As part of our intervention, the department will be releasing funds to schools with enough capacity and have demonstrated good financial management skills so they can build additional classrooms between now and January.”
Parents who have not received placements have until December 7
“From December 7, we will give parents the list of schools that still have available spaces. All parents who didn't receive SMSes to confirm pupils have been placed are urged to choose from those lists to place their children.”
Late applications
“We will open the system for late applications on December 22 and close on January 22 2021. Because of Covid-19 conditions, we urge parents not to visit any schools, but to upload documents using the system.”