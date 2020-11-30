IN QUOTES | Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on matric exam leaks and suicides

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi assured parents the integrity of the matric examinations is still intact following reports of physical science and maths paper leaks in the past two weeks.

On Sunday, the MEC expressed confidence in the action taken by basic education minister Angie Motshekga, who roped in the Hawks to investigate the origins of the paper leaks. The minister last week said the investigation into the leak of the maths paper was at an advanced stage.

Lesufi also announced the deaths of two pupils in the province who committed suicide due to stress and anxiety over the matric examinations. He said the department hopes no more pupils would end their lives because of fears about failing.

The MEC gave the directive for parents who have not received placement offers for the 2021 academic year.