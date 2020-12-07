Scores of drunk drivers arrested, shebeens and liquor outlets shut at the weekend

Scores of people were arrested for drunk driving and several shebeens and liquor outlets were shut down during an operation at the weekend, Gauteng police said on Monday.

Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said more than 200 suspects were arrested and illegal liquor outlets were closed during a safer festive season operation in Soweto at the weekend.

At a roadblock around Soweto, more than 20 people were arrested for drunk driving. Officers also recovered illegal liquor, unlicensed firearms and ammunition.