Booze restrictions on cards as government considers tighter Covid-19 regulations

The government is likely to implement tighter localised restrictions, including tighter restrictions on the sale of alcohol, to curb the spread of Covid-19 in hotspot areas as infections surge in parts of the Eastern Cape and Western Cape.

Business Day was reliably informed that the health department has recommended to the national coronavirus command council (NCCC), which met on Tuesday, that the government will also reduce the maximum size of indoor gatherings and implement an earlier curfew.

News24 reported on Wednesday that the NCCC agreed that a 10pm curfew be put in place in Covid-19 hotspots around the country, that alcohol sales be restricted from Monday to Thursday, and that bars and taverns close by 9pm.

The command council's recommendations will need to be approved by the cabinet before they can be implemented.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation later this week about these new regulations.