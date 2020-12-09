South Africa

Rapist-robber and housebreaker escape from Pretoria prison

A manhunt is under way after the jailbreak of two inmates.
A manhunt and an internal investigation have been launched after the escape of two criminals from the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre in Tshwane.

“The two are still at large and members of the Emergency Support Team from Correctional Services, working closely with the SA Police Service are hot on their heels,” the department of correctional services said on Wednesday.

“These escapees shall be brought back behind bars.”

They are Thabo Zacharia Muyambo from Mozambique, who is serving a life sentence for 21 counts of various crimes, including rape, robbery and kidnapping; and Johannes Chauke from Zimbabwe, who is serving 20 years for house breaking offences.

The department said it has initiated an internal investigation into their escape.

The public is urged to contact the nearest police station should they come into contact with the men.

