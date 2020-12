Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings and alcohol sales as he tightens curfew

Ramaphosa also announced strict rules around the use of public parks and beaches.

He said that in areas with “higher rates of infections”, beaches and public parks will be closed for the duration of the festive season.

“This will apply specifically to all of the Eastern Cape and the Garden Route district of the Western Cape. In KwaZulu-Natal, beaches and public parks will be closed on what are the busiest days of the season — on December 16, 25, 26, 31, and on January 1 to 3,” he said.

On top of this, the nationwide curfew was extended, starting from 11pm and ending at 4am.

“This means that non-essential establishments, including restaurants and bars, will have to close at 10pm so that staff and patrons can go home before the enforcement of the curfew. The curfew is meant to prevent gatherings that go on late into the night, while enabling rest bar and taverns to continue to operate,” he said.

