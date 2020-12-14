SA records 7,999 new Covid-19 cases ahead of 'family meeting' with President Cyril Ramaphosa

SA recorded an increase of 7,999 new cases of Covid-19 in 24-hours on Sunday ahead of an address by President Cyril Ramaphosa to outline government’s response to the surge in infections 11 days before Christmas.

On Sunday, health minister Zweli Mkhize said: “Regrettably, 170 more deaths related to Covid-19 have been reported: Eastern Cape 94, Free State 11, Gauteng three, KwaZulu-Natal four, Northern Cape four and Western Cape 54. This brings the total deaths to 23,276.”

The Western Cape had the most active cases in the country with 24,054, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 17,708 and the Eastern Cape with 16,287. There were 9,240 active cases in Gauteng.