SA records 7,999 new Covid-19 cases ahead of 'family meeting' with President Cyril Ramaphosa
SA recorded an increase of 7,999 new cases of Covid-19 in 24-hours on Sunday ahead of an address by President Cyril Ramaphosa to outline government’s response to the surge in infections 11 days before Christmas.
On Sunday, health minister Zweli Mkhize said: “Regrettably, 170 more deaths related to Covid-19 have been reported: Eastern Cape 94, Free State 11, Gauteng three, KwaZulu-Natal four, Northern Cape four and Western Cape 54. This brings the total deaths to 23,276.”
The Western Cape had the most active cases in the country with 24,054, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 17,708 and the Eastern Cape with 16,287. There were 9,240 active cases in Gauteng.
Eswatini prime minister Ambrose Dlamini, who tested positive for Covid-19 a month ago, died in hospital in SA on Sunday at the age of 52.
The rise in Covid-19 infections, regarded as a second wave, comes ahead of the festive season.
At the weekend, Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane called on Ramaphosa to close beaches in the province to halt the spread of the coronavirus, reports HeraldLIVE.
The cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in SA on Sunday was 860,964. Recoveries stand at 761,011. The total number of tests done is 5,859,178, with 39,423 new tests conducted since the report on Saturday.
The presidency is yet to confirm what time Ramaphosa will address the nation on Monday evening.
TimesLIVE