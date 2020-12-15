Former Ballito surfer makes waves with her Mermaids' Tear Catcher

“It is truly an honour to be a recipient of such prestigious awards,” said Clare, who took home the silver awards for the categories “Woman of the Year — Government or Non-Profit” and “Female Innovator of the Year — Government or Non-Profit” for her innovative Mermaid Tear Catchers (MTC).

The catchers, which resemble a frisbee, were designed to ferret nurdles — harmful microplastics — from the ocean and beaches.

The Stevie Awards, considered the world’s premier business awards, were introduced in 2002 to recognise the accomplishments and contributions of companies and business people worldwide. The virtual ceremony was held last week.

The former surfer says that she came up with the Litter4Tokens concept back in 2005, inspired to do something about high unemployment and littering of rivers.

“Litter4tokens creates the circular economy, and we are working tirelessly for funding to keep our token shops full, as we can’t keep up with all the bags of litter the communities are bringing in,” she said.

Since its inception, Litter4Tokens has prevented more than 528,000 bags of litter from reaching the ocean.