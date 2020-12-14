Beach, no: Ramaphosa closes beaches in Eastern Cape, Garden Route and on specific days in KZN

There will be no going to the beach this December for the people of the Eastern Cape and in the Western Cape's Garden Route — and beach days will be banned on specific days in KwaZulu-Natal.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement on Monday night as he presented new measures to curb the rapid spread of Covid-19 across SA, as the country battled a second wave of the killer respiratory disease.

Ramaphosa said the new measures were necessary to preserve lives after the Covid-19 infection rate shot up to levels last seen earlier this year. The cumulative number of confirmed coronavirus cases in SA is 866,127.

Unlike the first wave, this time the new infections have affected youngsters in the age group 15-19.