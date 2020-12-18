'Why did she keep quiet for so long?' - Here's what Mzansi thought of Norma Mngoma's explosive interview
Should Norma Mngoma have spoken out, and if so, why only now?
This is the biggest question on social media after an explosive interview done by Mngoma, the estranged wife of former minister Malusi Gigaba.
In an exclusive interview with eNCA on Thursday, Mngoma alleged that Gigaba visited the corruption-accused Gupta family at their compound in Saxonwold and received money from the controversial family.
She also claimed that Gigaba is a “porn addict” and said this and his wandering eye were some of the reasons why their marriage ended.
Before the interview, Gigaba pre-emptively tweeted that he would not be commenting on any part of the interview.
“To Whom It May Concern. Please note that I shall not be commenting on any aspect of the Moja Love TV audition which will be airing on eNCA at 18h00, tonight. My energy is exclusively reserved for my fight with the askaris who are the de facto puppet masters. #LongLiveTheAnc!” he wrote.
In August, one of Gigaba's bodyguards told the state capture commission that the former minister received cash from the Guptas, which he allegedly used to fund his lifestyle.
Social media was a mess over Mngoma's comments, with some applauding her for speaking out and others questioning why she was only doing so now.
A few said she revealed too much about their marriage and warned that it could “affect their children”.
Here are some of the reactions:
