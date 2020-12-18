South Africa

'Why did she keep quiet for so long?' - Here's what Mzansi thought of Norma Mngoma's explosive interview

18 December 2020 - 08:57
Former finance minister Malusi Gigaba allegedly received money from the Guptas, according to his estranged wife Norma. File picture.
Former finance minister Malusi Gigaba allegedly received money from the Guptas, according to his estranged wife Norma. File picture.
Image: SUNDAY WORLD

Should Norma Mngoma have spoken out, and if so, why only now?

This is the biggest question on social media after an explosive interview done by Mngoma, the estranged wife of former minister Malusi Gigaba.

In an exclusive interview with eNCA on Thursday, Mngoma alleged that Gigaba visited the corruption-accused Gupta family at their compound in Saxonwold and received money from the controversial family.

She also claimed that Gigaba is a “porn addict” and said this and his wandering eye were some of the reasons why their marriage ended.

I did not try to kill him, says Norma Mngoma of 'obsessed' and 'attached to power' Malusi Gigaba

Former minister Malusi Gigaba’s estranged wife Norma Mngoma has hit back at allegations that she tried to kill him, saying it was a figment of his ...
Politics
13 hours ago

Norma Mngoma speaks out on Malusi Gigaba's 'porn addiction', marriage breakdown and that leaked video

Former minister Malusi Gigaba is a “porn addict who is always watching porn”. This is according to his estranged wife, Norma Mngoma.
Politics
13 hours ago

Before the interview, Gigaba pre-emptively tweeted that he would not be commenting on any part of the interview.

“To Whom It May Concern. Please note that I shall not be commenting on any aspect of the Moja Love TV audition which will be airing on eNCA at 18h00, tonight. My energy is exclusively reserved for my fight with the askaris who are the de facto puppet masters. #LongLiveTheAnc!” he wrote.

In August, one of Gigaba's bodyguards told the state capture commission that the former minister received cash from the Guptas, which he allegedly used to fund his lifestyle.

Social media was a mess over Mngoma's comments, with some applauding her for speaking out and others questioning why she was only doing so now.

A few said she revealed too much about their marriage and warned that it could “affect their children”.

Here are some of the reactions:

READ MORE

I did not try to kill him, says Norma Mngoma of 'obsessed' and 'attached to power' Malusi Gigaba

Former minister Malusi Gigaba’s estranged wife Norma Mngoma has hit back at allegations that she tried to kill him, saying it was a figment of his ...
Politics
13 hours ago

Norma Mngoma speaks out on Malusi Gigaba's 'porn addiction', marriage breakdown and that leaked video

Former minister Malusi Gigaba is a “porn addict who is always watching porn”. This is according to his estranged wife, Norma Mngoma.
Politics
13 hours ago

Malusi Gigaba 'brought home bags of cash from the Guptas', estranged wife says in TV interview

Former minister Malusi Gigaba used to leave the Gupta compound in Saxonwold, Johannesburg, with wads of cash in a bag.
Politics
15 hours ago

Most read

  1. Zuma comes out firing as he accuses Zondo of making ‘false statements’ News
  2. Why beaches were closed for holidays in Eastern Cape and not KwaZulu-Natal South Africa
  3. 'He's coming back for Christmas': SA reacts to Malawi government signing papers ... South Africa
  4. It's not just the beach: Durban promenades will close on Wednesday South Africa
  5. ‘Too-good-to-be-true’ Jozi housing project shut down by city News

Latest Videos

'The virus kills but hunger kills too': Restaurant staff talk of devastating ...
Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
X