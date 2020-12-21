COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Cases cross 76.39m, death toll at 1,688,420, globally
We are currently in week 51 of 2020. For week 50, the actual number of confirmed cases was 9,857, while for week 51, the number is 10,194.
December 21 2020 - 09:50
French Health Minister: possible that new Covid variant is circulating in France
French health minister Olivier Veran said on Monday that it was possible a new strain of the Covid virus was circulating in France, although recent tests had not detected it in the country.
"It is entirely possible that the virus is circulating in France," Veran told Europe 1 radio. The new UK variant of the Covid virus appears to be 70% more transmissible, forcing new lockdown measures in Britain and travel restrictions from its European neighbors.
December 21 2020 - 09:02
Knysna and Sedgefield hit hard as holidaymakers cancel bookings
One-third of guesthouses on the Garden Route indicate they have lost at least 50% of their bookings for the festive season.
This is according to a survey run by an online accommodation booking system provider, NightsBridge, following the recent amendment of coronavirus level 1 regulations.
December 21 2020 - 09:01
Flights from Britain to Poland to be halted on Monday night
Flights from Britain to Poland will be suspended starting from midnight on Monday due to concerns over a new strain of coronavirus, a Polish government spokesman said on Twitter.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Saturday that the new strain had led to spiralling infection numbers.
His government tightened its Covid-19 restrictions for London and nearby areas, and also reversed plans to ease restrictions over the Christmas period.
Countries including France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, El Salvador, Iran and others have placed restrictions on British travellers and flights in response to Johnson's announcement.
December 21 2020 - 08:52
Tougher UK coronavirus curbs may last some time, health minister suggests
The government faced criticism for imposing an effective lockdown on more than 16 million people just days before Christmas, but Matt Hancock said Saturday's decision was taken speedily after new evidence showed the new strain was responsible for spiralling Covid-19 cases.
December 21 2020 - 08:00
'Covid VSOP, not the normal one': Mzansi reacts to new Covid-19 variant
“It is not clear if the second wave has more or less deaths so the severity is still very unclear. We would expect it to be a less severe virus, but we do not have clear evidence at this point. We have not seen any red flags looking at our current death information.”
December 21 2020 - 07:39
152 deaths related to Covid-19 reported overnight, mostly in Eastern Cape
Health minister Zweli Mkhize on Sunday evening reported 152 deaths related to Covid-19, with the Eastern Cape recording 105 of these.
He said 30 deaths were recorded in the Western Cape, eight in KwaZulu-Natal, five in the Free State, three in Mpumalanga and one in Gauteng.
This brings the country's total to 24,691 deaths.
December 21 2020 - 07:00
Water safety programme for SA kids floundered under Covid-19 lockdown
Covid-19 lockdown has hit the NSRI’s schools programme, with less than half the planned number of children getting water safety lessons this year ahead of the holiday season.
“Our water safety instructors could not teach for most of the year,” said NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon. “We managed to teach before lockdown in March and after level 1 was declared. This year we had hoped to reach 600,000 children with our water safety lessons. But due to Covid-19 we were only able to reach 165,464 children.”
December 21 2020 - 07:00
