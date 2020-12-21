New Covid-19 variant in SA? Yup, and here's what we know so far

“In our country at this time, we are finding between 80% and 90% of the viruses are this 501. We're seeing a much higher proportion than has been seen elsewhere in the world.

“We're seeing early signs the new variant is spreading fast, sometimes faster than the first-wave viruses.”

Where was the new variant first detected in SA?

De Oliveira said the new variant emerged in Nelson Mandela Bay and has spread to nearby areas in the province, the Garden Route and locations in KwaZulu-Natal.

Abdool Karim said this does not mean the variant originated in the district.

"We don't know where it came from and we don't know why it formed. We found the first in Nelson Mandela Bay, but we don't know if it originated in Nelson Mandela Bay. It is too early to tell if it is more severe."