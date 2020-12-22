South Africa

KZN anti-corruption cop nabbed for R5k Christmas bribe

22 December 2020 - 07:49 By Yasantha Naidoo
A senior KwaZulu-Natal policeman in the anti-corruption unit was arrested on Tuesday
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A 56-year-old senior police officer from the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Anti-Corruption unit is expected to appear in the Commercialised Crime Court for corruption on Wednesday over an alleged R5,000 Christmas bribe.

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said members from the Durban Serious Corruption Investigation unit arrested the colonel on Tuesday.

“It is alleged that the senior officer was approached by the complainant in a case of theft which was investigated by his section. The complainant allegedly requested a progress report in the case and he was allegedly informed that something was wrong with the case.

“The suspect allegedly promised to assist the complainant on condition that the complainant pays him a gratification of R5,000 for Christmas.”

Mhlongo said the matter was reported to the Hawks and an undercover operation was conducted on Tuesday.

“Members swooped in his office where he was caught red-handed after accepting cash from the complainant.”

The policeman is due to appear in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court.

