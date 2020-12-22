COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA records 216 deaths in 24 hours
SA’s death toll climbed to just shy of 25,000 Covid-19 related deaths, as the total number of confirmed infections moved past 930,000.
December 22 2020 - 07:42
India records lowest daily coronavirus tally since July 3
India has recorded 19,556 new cases of the coronavirus, according to health ministry data on Tuesday, its lowest daily increase since July 3.
The new infections took India's total to 10.08 million, according to a Reuters tally.
Daily cases have been falling steadily in India since a peak in September, in spite of a busy festival season last month.
India has recorded the world's second-highest number of infections, after the United States.
A total of 146,111 people have died of the coronavirus in India, with 301 deaths in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.
Reuters
December 22 2020 - 07:00
Thailand confirms 427 new coronavirus infections
Thailand confirmed 427 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, with the majority of cases linked to a seafood centre outbreak in a province near the capital Bangkok, the public health ministry said.
The new cases include 397 migrant workers in the southwestern province of Samut Sakhon, where Thailand's coronavirus worst outbreak yet was confirmed at the weekend.
There were also 16 other local infections in several provinces which are linked to the same outbreak, plus 14 cases imported from abroad.
Reuters
December 22 2020 - 06:48
WATCH | Biden gets coronavirus vaccine as US inoculation effort mounts
US President-elect Joe Biden received his first injected dose of the Covid-19 vaccine live on television on Monday in an effort to boost confidence in its safety ahead of its wide distribution next year.
December 22 2020 - 06:38
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 19,528 - RKI
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 19,528 to 1,530,180, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday.
The reported death toll rose by 731 to 27,006, the tally showed.
Reuters
December 22 2020 - 06:00
As thousands prepare to travel long-distance, operators say they need help with masks and sanitisers
Taxi owners have called on the government to help them protect passengers from Covid-19, as tens of thousands of people prepare for long-distance travel home for the holidays.
Taxi owners have called on the government to help them protect passengers from Covid-19, as tens of thousands of people prepare for long-distance travel home for the holidays.