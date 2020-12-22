Truck driver arrested for allegedly being 12 times over the legal limit at lunchtime on a Monday

A "drunk" truck driver who caused a multi-vehicle pile-up was arrested for allegedly being 12 times over the legal alcohol limit.

Gauteng traffic police said on Tuesday the 39-year-old was arrested on Monday around 1pm on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless and negligent driving.

"The driver lost control of the vehicle and plunged into several other vehicles. He was immediately tested for alcohol consumption and the results were found to be 12 times over the limit since it showed 1.25mg per 100ml ," the traffic police said.

The crash occurred on the R21 at the Pomona offramp.

“We condemn this kind of irresponsible and reckless behaviour by road users, especially during the festive season where motorists are expected to save lives.

"Law enforcement authorities will not rest until ruthless and lawless behaviour is eradicated on our roads,” said Sello Maremane, Gauteng traffic police spokesperson.

“Anyone found driving a vehicle under the influence of intoxicating liquor will be charged, arrested, convicted and sentenced to up to seven years' imprisonment. Drinking and driving is one of the major contributors to crashes resulting in the loss of lives.”

