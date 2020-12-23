From 'delays' to deposits: SA’s rocky road to securing a Covid-19 vaccine

November 24: Government says it will pay R500m for access to vaccines

Khadija Jamaloodien, director of affordable medicines at the health ministry, said SA would be among the countries which will join the Covax global Covid-19 vaccine distribution scheme. At the time, SA had not signed the commitment to participate.

She said this would allow SA to get some of the first batch of vaccines, which will be distributed among people who will be identified as priority groups.

“We have to be strategic about how we do this because the intention is to cover a larger proportion of the population. Initially the strategy is to protect the vulnerable, which includes our health care workers, and then those we will identify as priority groups,” she said.