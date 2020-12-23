South Africa

Hope in the time of Covid-19, plus five highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'

Here's what's hot in the latest edition of the Afrikaans digital weekly

23 December 2020 - 07:31 By TimesLIVE
2020 was quite a year.
Image: 123rf/Ivan Zamurovic

Decades from now, today's youth will tell their children and grandchildren about 2020.

What are they going to say about the strange and traumatic year that was?

Of course they will talk about the coronavirus. Maybe they will have forgotten about the silly ban on tobacco and alcohol, Woolies chicken and open-toed shoes. However, the fear of an invisible enemy that used human interaction to threaten our lives will never be forgotten.

We won't forget how we wore masks and washed our hands obsessively, and that we were not allowed to hug or shake hands. (The elbow greeting never really caught on.)

Most of us know at least one person who died from illness related to Covid-19. 

Many jobs were lost. Businesses closed down. Poverty increased. 

The virus that brought us physical distancing also reminded us that we are part of the bigger humanity. We learned how the coronavirus affected communities all over the world, and how poorly the US, the most successful country on the planet, handled the crisis while other, lesser countries did much better. 

In a few years, we'll look back and ponder how the coronavirus affected our behaviour. 

We will remember how 2020 showed us how gullible many of us are. There are still those who believe Covid-19 is a hoax, and an elaborate, evil plan by the dark forces to make money and control the masses. 

But 2020 was not all catastrophe. There was also hope. 

And hope is our most precious possession.

