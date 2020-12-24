COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Dr Zweli Mkhize warns that current restrictions need to be reviewed
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has pressed the panic button, as SA recorded more than 14,000 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.
December 24 2020 - 07:47
Millions of Sydney residents asked to 'limit' Christmas festivities to fight Covid cluster
Australia's most populous city has been virtually isolated from the rest of the country with state border closures or mandatory 14-day quarantine for Sydney arrivals.
"Please limit your mobility," New South Wales (NSW) state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney on Thursday.
December 24 2020 - 07:45
December 24 2020 - 06:54
One million Americans vaccinated for Covid; Tennessee new epicentre
“Our state is ground zero for a surge in Covid-19 and we need Tennesseans to (do) their part,” Governor Bill Lee said on Twitter, urging residents to wear face masks and gather only with members of their own household over Christmas.
December 24 2020 - 06:52
Singapore confirms first case of new coronavirus variant found in UK
“There is now no evidence that the B117 strain is circulating in the community,” Singapore's health ministry said late on Wednesday, referring to the new, potentially more infectious UK strain.
Singapore has been conducting viral genomic sequencing for confirmed Covid-19 cases who arrived from Europe recently.
December 24 2020 - 06:42
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 78.23 million, death toll at 1,723,054
More than 78.23 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,723,054 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
Reuters
December 24 2020 - 06:13
The event, to watch the sun rise on the first day of the year, was due to take place in the coastal town of Fulong.Other New Year's Eve celebrations, including fireworks in Taipei, are still taking place, though with masks mandated for attendees.
Taiwan has so far reported a total of 777 cases - mostly imported - and seven deaths. Around 130 people remain in hospital for treatment.
Reuters
Overnight
“Unfortunately, Covid-19 is unrelenting and we, therefore, cannot afford to be complacent at this stage,” Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 54 048 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 14 046 new cases. We report 411 more #COVID19 related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 25 657. Click here to view report: https://t.co/ShcEMPLajY pic.twitter.com/BMOPYAGoaO— NICD (@nicd_sa) December 23, 2020