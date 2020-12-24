On the day Richard Maponya would have turned 100, his family calls for everyone to make a difference

For the first time, the family of business mogul Richard Maponya will spend Christmas this year without their patriarch.

Maponya, who succumbed to a short illness in January this year, would have turned 100 on Thursday, the day before Christmas, one of his favourite days, according to his daughter.

At the age of 99, he still had huge plans, said Chichi Maponya.

“He spoke about it a lot when he was still alive, even when he turned 99. It is a big milestone and he had big plans about the things he still wanted to achieve. I said to him it was time to retire but he said, 'No, God has given me all these years as a bonus. I must make use of them. If I don't, he will call me'," said Chichi.

The family and Maponya's foundation took to Soweto on Thursday — where he built a 65,000m² Maponya Mall in 2007 — to celebrate the centenary which the foundation said would be a year of entrepreneurship. This was after a visit to West Park cemetery where he was laid to rest.

“Today is all about commemorating a father, a grandfather, a mentor, a pioneer and just finding that inspiration in each one of us, it is to honour a person who lived and dedicated his life to making a difference. We celebrate him,” said Chichi.